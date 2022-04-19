Brickyard Hollow brewery is releasing a canned beer to help benefit Latchstring Park in Yarmouth.
The release of Latchstring canned beer on May 1 from 2-6 p.m. will include live music and pizza specials at the Yarmouth location, 236 Main St., with 100% of can sales benefiting renovations by The Latchstring Park Task Force. The task force is raising money to make the downtown pocket park a more desirable destination.
More information on the renovation can be found at yarmouthcommunityservices.org.
