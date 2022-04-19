Cumberland officials will welcome new residents at a New Resident Orientation from 6-8 p.m. May 3 at Town Council Chambers at Town Hall, 290 Tuttle Road.

Representatives from town departments will be on hand to talk about Cumberland’s services and answer questions.

This is the first time the orientation has been held in two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

