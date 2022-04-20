Supporters of legal actions taken in Oklahoma, Arizona, Idaho and Wyoming to make abortion a crime claim to be pro-life. These laws are founded on religious beliefs and should not be allowed in a country that claims separation of church and state and freedom of religion.
If these “pro-life” people were truly pro-life, they would be supporting laws that truly benefit the people of their states. There would be fewer abortions if there were prenatal health care benefits for women, if there were affordable health care for children, if there were affordable housing for families, if there were affordable child care for mothers and fathers who need to work. If these “pro-life” people really want to have fewer abortions, they would help and support the people who live in their states and are struggling to get by.
The one thing the pandemic has shown clearly is that many Americans are struggling, unfairly, to survive. Let’s put the focus on helping all our citizens have better lives and not judging those who have had to make difficult decisions.
Our country should place our priorities on improving life for all, not judging others.
Valerie Razsa
Gray
