CUMBERLAND CENTER – “If you met her, you loved her.” Doris Boisse Moreau died peacefully, Monday, April 18, 2022. Doris spent 87 years building her legacy of love.Doris was the fifth child born to Philomene and Damis Boisse. She was the little sister to Rodolphe, Normand, Robert, George and a big sister to Jeanne. Aunt Rose Gagne resided with the Boisse family during Doris’s youth and she affectionately thought of Aunt Rose as her big sister. Doris graduated from Pawtucket East High School and in 1956 wed Normand Moreau of Central Falls, R.I. Together they raised three children, Richard, Joanne and Laura, in Pawtucket, R.I. In 1983 Doris and Normand relocated to Cumberland, Maine. Doris was a quiet woman with a servant’s heart. She led by example with strength and humility. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the center of her world. Ever patient, always loving and encouraging; she was always the cheerleader and never the critic. Though she is gone, her love legacy will live on through those whose lives she has touched. Doris is survived by her husband, Normand; children Richard Moreau and wife Jean, of Cumberland, R.I., Joanne Dionne and husband Russell of Amelia Island, Fla., and Laura Krause and husband Tom of Yarmouth; grandchildren Jessica, Aimee, Matthew, Nicole, Jarred, Charles and Sarah; great-grandchildren Leland, Maris, Jackson, Lucas, Ryan, Orion, Francis, Callan and Braydon; siblings Robert Boisse, George Boisse and wife Irene and Jeanne Ferragamo; and numerous nieces and nephews. In life she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Leigh Ann Moreau; parents; big sister, Rose, brothers Rodolphe Boisse and wife Shirley, Normand Boisse and wife Teresa, sister-in-law, Jean Boisse and brother-in-law, Joseph Ferragamo. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 23 from 8:30 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. at William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, R.I., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 211 Sabin Street, Pawtucket, R.I. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, R.I.For online condolences or to view Mass of Christian Burial via livestream visit: trippfuneralhome.com.….Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Give her the reward she has earned and let her works bring praise at the city gate. Proverbs 31:29-31In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts toLittle Sisters of the Poor964 Main St.Pawtucket, RI 02860would be appreciated.﻿

