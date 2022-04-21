CAPE ELIZABETH — Cape Elizabeth Community Services announced new program offerings.

The center is offering new youth and adult programs this summer. Upcoming youth programs include Marvels of Science for ages 3-5, with all eight classes covering earthworks, living in space, movie effects, the science of toys, sonic sounds, walloping weather, life in the sea, and mixing it up. Classes started on April 7 and will end on June 2. Classes take place from 2:30 to 3 p.m. There is a $127 fee.

Upcoming Adult Ed classes include Advanced Beginner and Intermediate pickleball that takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Advanced Beginner class takes place from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and Intermediate takes place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. There is a $128 fee and classes take place at Fort Williams pickleball courts. Classes are from May 3 to June 23.

Another upcoming Adult Ed class is Adult Fitness-CSI Training. The class combines cardio and strength intervals. Classes begin on May 3 and run through June 9 from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. There is a $105 fee.

The center is offering two youth summer camps, the MaineIAX Summer Lax Camp for grades 3-8 and the Mad Science Brixology and Engineering Camp. The center is currently looking for camp counselors 16 years and older.

For more information on the youth/adult programs and the youth summer camps, visit the Cape Elizabeth Community Services website.

