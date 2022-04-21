Cooper Flagg, the 6-foot-7 forward who led Nokomis Regional High School boys basketball team to its first ever state championship, is ranked No. 3 in the nation in the 2025 recruiting class by ESPN.

ESPN released its rankings on Thursday, and Flagg received five stars.

Cameron Boozer — son of former NBA two-time All-Star — was ranked No. 1 in the class of 2025. Boozer attends Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida. Koa Peat, of Gilbert, Arizona, was ranked No. 2.

Flagg, who recently announced he and twin brother, Ace, would be transferring to basketball prep powerhouse Montverde (Florida) Academy, turned in a strong showing at the USA men’s junior national team camp earlier this month in New Orleans.

Flagg enjoyed a sensational freshman season with the Warriors. He averaged 20.5 points, 10 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game. Flagg also became the first freshman to win the Maine Gatorade Player of the Year in the 37-year history of the award.

After captivating fans across the state with his electrifying dunks and standout all-around play, Flagg announced in late March that he and twin Ace would be leaving for Montverde Academy, which has produced several NBA players over the years.

“I’m ready to make the jump, so let’s get started,” Flagg previously told the Kennebec Journal.

