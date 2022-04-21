The high school baseball diamonds will be full this spring with plenty of action from the Midcoast area teams.

A veteran coach of 22 years, Randy Ridley of Lisbon was pleased with last year’s effort, when his club fell just short in the Class C South final.

“I was very pleased with how far we went,” he said. “I think that we could’ve gone farther but we went up against a really good Monmouth pitcher and team, and that’s how it goes.”

In Brunswick, Mike McCaffrey takes over for Craig Rogers. McCaffrey is also the junior varsity basketball coach and brings years of coaching and playing experience to the Dragons.

Steve Shukie in Freeport is ready for his second full seasons in the dugout. Shukie and the Falcons are hoping for a return trip to the Class B state final.

Here’s a look at the Midcoast area teams.

FREEPORT

The Falcons made a run at the Class B state title last season, falling to Old Town 7-3 in the title game.

The Falcons are well-positioned for a return trip, having graduated just four players from the 2021 team.

“The bulk of the varsity group is back and we have a lot of good role players who can step up. It’s nice to have some good arms,” said Shukie. “There’s some pressure with a senior team. We know it will be hard to get back to states, but I tell them they can’t win a state title in the preseason.”

One of those seniors is ace pitcher Blake Cockburn. The University of Maine-bound left-handed hurler has been throwing for the varsity team since his freshman year.

Cockburn, who was a league all-star in 2021 after going 5-1 with an 0.85 earned run average, will play centerfield when he’s not on the mound. He will also be one of the team’s top hitters.

Other key contributors include seniors Kempton von Glinsky-Gregoire and Nathan Abbott. Von-Glinsky-Gregoire, another returning all-star and standout catcher, knocked in 16 runs last season. Abbott returns to the bump after posting a 5-1 record with a 1.18 earned run average as a junior.

Senior Keigan Shea brings stability to the middle infield at second base and will be a spark on offense. Jnior Zane Aguiar will pitch and play shortstop.

“We expect great competition throughout the season,” said Shukie. “We will need to play great baseball and catch some breaks to get back to the state championship game.”

LISBON

In recent years, including a state championship in 2019, Lisbon has been one of the top teams in Class C — and 2022 looks no different.

Lisbon returns much of its team that reached the Class C South final last June.

The Greyhounds have four pitchers who will headline what Ridley calls this the deepest staff during his tenure.

“We have four solid players that can start,” Ridley said. “Everyone talks about having a No. 1. I don’t have a No. 1, but I have four guys that I can throw on the mound and compete solidly against any team in our conference — Mason Booker, Nick Ferrance, Levi Tibbetts and Hunter Brissette. I know I’ve got other kids that can get two or three innings out of as the season goes along. Our pitching staff is pretty solid.”

Seniors Ethan Brown, Riley Turner, Caleb Philips and Elijah Fullerton also should produce this season.

Along with Tibbetts, other juniors coming include Bryce Poulin, Aiden Parker, Jack Ramich, Canaan Cameron. Sophomore Jimmy Fitzsimmons also returns.

BRUNSWICK

First-year coach McCaffrey is coming into the season with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm. He also has a good core returning, including six starters. The Dragons went 4-13 last season.

Seniors Wes Cooper, Sam Masse and Declan Lay all return to provide leadership, Masse will pitch and patrol centerfield for the Dragons. Cooper and Lay will also pitch and play outfield. Quin McCaffrey will see time behind the plate, along with AJ Wolverton, who will also see time in the infield.

Newcomer sophomore Noah Gaghan will be a big part of the order and will play some first base. He is joined by classmate utility player Anthony Cooley. Freshman infielders Liam Scholl and Colin McCaffrey also join varsity this season.

MT. ARARAT

The Eagles have been scrimmaging all spring and are ready to take the field. They return their top three hitters.

Shea Farrell, Landen Chase and Ryan Robertson all return to the lineup and look to lead the Eagles offense.

“We never really got things going last year,” said coach Brett Chase. “So far so good this spring. We are making an emphasis on cutting down strikeouts, putting the ball in play. Our pitchers are pitching to contact and we’ll go as long as that goes.

Also retuning are Brady Merrill, Chris Brady and Ryan Staples. Robertson, Farrell, Chase and Chris Brady will all see time on the mound.

MORSE

The Shipbuilders went 5-11 season in 2021 and are looking for a bounce-back spring.

“Due to our limited numbers last year, we have some young players that were able to gain valuable varsity as well as playoff experience,” said coach Niko Ruiz.

Helping lead those young players on the field is senior Gabe Aucoin, who has been one of Ruiz’s core players since his freshman season. The righty, who is also a centerpiece of their lineup, will look to be the ace of the rotation. When’s he not pitching, he will hold down third base.

Junior Gavin Baillargeon will slide into the No. 2 spot in the rotation and joins Aucoin as a core part of the lineup. The junior shortstop is also a solid piece to the Shipbuilder’s infield.

“I fully believe and expect us to be in the hunt for the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B title and to make some noise in the playoffs,” said Ruiz. “We have some great leaders and teammates that are looking to take this program to the next level.”

RICHMOND

Richmond will play in a six-team Class D South with Rangeley, Valley and Temple not fielding teams. Even in a full region, the Bobcats would be poised for success after graduating only one player from a team that went 13-3 and reached the D South final last year.

Kennebec Journal staff writer Drew Bonifant and Sun Journal staff writer Adam Robinson contributed to this report.

