Jesse Connors, Waynflete senior midfield: A Varsity Maine All-State selection, Connors had 44 goals and 24 assists to lead the Flyers to the Class C state championship. She also plays soccer and basketball plans to continue her lacrosse career at Dominican University of California.

Katelyn D’Appolonia, Yarmouth senior midfield: Another Varsity Maine All-Stater, D’Appolonia tallied 47 goals and 19 assists as the Clippers won the Class B state championship. A focal point on offense and in transition, she plans to continue her career at the University of Colorado.

Kate Dupuis, Gorham senior midfielder: An SMAA all-star, Dupuis led the Rams in scoring last spring, plays strong defense and is a second-year captain. She will benefit from the return of attacker Mary DeWitt, who missed 12 months because of a knee injury and plans to continue her career at Bates.

Carley Ferentz, Greely senior attack: A Western Maine Conference honorable mention last spring, Ferentz racked up 26 goals, nine assists, 24 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers to lead the Rangers to the Class B state final.

Sloane Ginevan, Falmouth junior midfielder: Although a minor injury may delay her start, Ginevan is coming off a stellar season in which she scored 50 goals, assisted on 17 and controlled 52 draws. In the fall, she made a verbal commitment to continue her career at Notre Dame.

Maggie Holt, North Yarmouth Academy senior attack: A Western Maine Conference all-star, Holt has scored 29 goals in each of the previous two seasons to go along with a total of 30 assists. She opened this spring with four goals, including the overtime winner in a 10-9 victory over defending Class C state champion Waynflete.

Emily Jacobs, Massabesic senior midfielder: She is one of three Mustangs who earned SMAA all-star honors last spring, along with Micaela Jacobs and Mary Duffy. Jacobs had 31 goals and 24 assists and proved to be a force on defense (seven interceptions, 45 ground-ball pickups) for a Massabesic squad that reached the Class A South semifinals.

Valentina Laflamme, Biddeford senior midfielder: An SMAA all-star, LaFlamme scored 36 goals and notched 24 assists for the Tigers, who reached the Class A South quarterfinals. She plans to continue her career at Nova Southeastern University in Florida.

Riley O’Mara, Cheverus senior midfield: An SMAA all-star selection, O’Mara scored 50 goals and set up six others. She controlled 92 draws, gathered 33 ground balls and caused 23 turnovers. She plans to continue her career at Bryant University.

Rose Pavuk, York senior midfield: A first-team WMC all-star, Pavuk notched 58 goals and 27 assists, and with her twin sister, Clara (46 goals, 30 assists), forms a potent combination on attack. Both sisters plan to continue their careers at the University of New Hampshire.

Aine Powers, Yarmouth sophomore midfield: As a freshman, Powers scored 36 goals and assisted on 14 to help the Clippers reach the Class B state final, where she scored four times in Yarmouth’s 13-8 victory over Greely. She also gained control in 20 of 32 draws, scooped 24 ground balls and caused seven turnovers.

Serafina Melino, Marshwood senior attack: A tall left-hander, Melino showed her versatility by playing every position last spring, including goalie. She also scored 20 goals and assisted on nine, and plans to continue her career at Husson University.

Ruby Sliwkowski, Kennebunk junior midfield: A Varsity Maine All-State selection, Sliwkowski had 52 goals and 36 assists to lead the Rams to the Class A state title. She also controlled 65 draws and collected 49 ground balls. In the regional and state finals, she scored 12 of the Rams’ 22 goals.

Darby Stolz, Scarborough senior midfield: Stolz scored 35 goals for the Red Storm, took most of the draws and was effective on offense and defense for a squad that reached the Class A South final. She plans to continue her career at the University of Charleston in West Virginia.

Savannah Tracy, Freeport senior midfield: Tracy led the Falcons in scoring with 35 goals and 12 assists. She also picked up 58 ground balls, controlled 45 draws and caused 18 turnovers to help Freeport reach the Class C state championship game.