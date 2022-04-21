Maine is to be commended this year, in the wake of Vision Rehabilitation Therapist Appreciation Week (April 10-16). Maine supports a vital infrastructure of vision rehabilitation professionals, including vision rehabilitation therapists, through the Division for the Blind and Visually Impaired and statewide nonprofits, like the Iris Network, Disability Rights Maine and Catholic Charities.

The professionals who work within these agencies, including orientation and mobility specialists, vocational rehabilitation counselors and teachers of the visually impaired, provide the primary rehabilitation services for Mainers with a vision loss. Sadly, many eye doctors throughout the state fail to refer patients with a vision loss to the vision rehabilitation therapist.

Although vision rehabilitation therapists in Maine hold master’s degrees in vision rehabilitation and national certification, they work in the social services field and may be overlooked. Referrals might instead go to occupational therapists or physical therapists, with far less training in vision rehabilitation. Fortunately, a doctor referral is not necessary. You can locate a vision rehabilitation therapist by calling the Maine Division for the Blind and Visually Impaired through the CareerCenter at (877) 594-5627.

If you have a vision loss that can’t be corrected with glasses or contacts, from macular degeneration, glaucoma or some other disorder, a vision rehabilitation therapist can work with you on lighting, magnification, computer or phone, and other daily living skills. These services are often provided in your home, workplace or school, at no out-of-pocket cost, or on a sliding scale.

Here’s to Maine’s vision rehabilitation professionals!

Steve Kelley

Kennebunk

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: