Re: “Maine Medical Center will leave Anthem insurance network, citing overdue insurance payments” (April 6):

Dear Anthem: We all know what happens when we don’t pay our contractually obligated debts. Please pay your bills, in a timely manner.

Dear MaineHealth: We all know that there are ways to collect debts other than using patients as pawns in negotiating contractual disputes. Please use them.

A plague on both your houses.

Ken Olson

Wells

