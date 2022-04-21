Re: “Maine Medical Center will leave Anthem insurance network, citing overdue insurance payments” (April 6):

Dear Anthem: We all know what happens when we don’t pay our contractually obligated debts. Please pay your bills, in a timely manner.

Dear MaineHealth: We all know that there are ways to collect debts other than using patients as pawns in negotiating contractual disputes. Please use them.

A plague on both your houses.

Ken Olson
Wells

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles