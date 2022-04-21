DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera was intentionally walked in the eighth inning with 2,999 career hits, setting off a loud chorus of boos and derisive chants at Comerica Park as the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 3-0 Thursday.

Cabrera was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts, forcing him and Detroit fans to wait at least another day for him to hit the 3,000 mark, a milestone just 32 players have reached in Major League Baseball history.

Ahead 1-0, the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth against Miguel Castro. Reliever Lucas Luetge got Jeimer Candelario to hit a comebacker that was turned into a double play.

That brought Cabrera to the plate with two outs and runners on second and third. The 39-year-old slugger didn’t make even make it into the batter’s box when New York Manager Aaron Boone held up four fingers to give Cabrera, a former Marlins teammate, a free pass to the unoccupied base.

Boone said “it’s a baseball call all the way.”

“Obviously, understanding the moment in time,” he said. “A little more gut-wrenching than usual.”

The 236th intentional walk of Cabrera’s career, while strategically sound, triggered perhaps the loudest boos ever heard at a Tigers game since Comerica Park opened in 2000.

Boone said he the crowd reaction wasn’t a surprise.

“Of course, certainly understand that,” he said, adding, “you don’t necessarily like being in that position.”

The crowd of 21,529 quickly turned the jeers into cheers when Austin Meadows blooped a two-run double on a lefty vs. lefty matchup to put Detroit ahead by three.

When the inning ended, Cabrera put out his hands as if to tell that crowd he was OK with how things went. He then put up three fingers and gestured to the scoreboard to indicate the runs his team had scored.

“That’s the beautiful game of baseball,” Cabrera said outside the clubhouse when the game ended.

Michael Pineda (1-0) gave up just three hits over five innings in his Detroit debut against one of his former teams. Jacob Barnes, Wily Peralta, Alex Lange and Gregory Soto, who earned his third save, followed with four innings of scoreless relief.

The Yankees were shut out for the third time this season and their 39 runs are their fewest through 13 games since 1972.

Jordan Montgomery (0-1) became the first Yankee to finish six innings this year. He gave up only one run on three hits striking out five

GUARDIANS 6, WHITE SOX 3: Josh Naylor had two hits and two RBI, continuing his comeback from a devastating leg injury and helping host Cleveland complete a series sweep of Chicago.

Cleveland took both games of a doubleheader Wednesday against Chicago, which has lost four straight.

TWINS 1, ROYALS 0: Joe Ryan pitched six innings of two-hit ball against Kansas City’s revamped lineup, Miguel Sano drove in the game’s only run and visiting Minnesota avoided a series sweep.

Jhoan Duran and Joe Smith handed the slimmest of leads to Emilio Pagan, who worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for the Twins’ first save this season.

Their bullpen had blown both previous chances.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 6, GIANTS 2: Carlos Carrasco pitched into the eighth inning for the first time in almost three years, leading New York over visiting San Francisco.

Francisco Lindor, who had three hits, and Eduardo Escobar each connected for solo homers. Escobar’s second-inning shot gave the Mets the lead for good as they took 3 of 4 from the Giants.

Mets Manager Buck Showalter was back in the dugout after missing a game because of a medical procedure.

NOTES

NATIONALS: The Washington Nationals placed reliever Hunter Harvey on the 10-day injured list with a right pronator strain and promoted right-hander Erasmo Ramirez from Triple-A Rochester.

