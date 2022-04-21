SUNRISE, Fla. — Aleksander Barkov scored his 38th goal of the season and the Florida Panthers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight win, beating the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Thursday night.

Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist, and Sam Reinhart, MacKenzie Weegar and Noel Acciari also scored for the Eastern Conference-leading Panthers, who moved two points ahead of West-leading Colorado in the race for the best record in the NHL. Florida (118 points) and the Avalanche have four games remaining.

The Panthers matched the 12-game winning streak it posted from Dec. 15, 2015, to Jan. 10, 2016.

Jonathan Huberdeau had two assists and moved into a tie with Connor McDavid of idle Edmonton for the league lead in points at 113.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots for the Panthers.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Sam Gagner scored for Detroit, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 22 shots.

HURRICANES 4, JETS 2: Seth Jarvis scored on a contact-filled rebound at 8:21 of the third period to help Carolina Hurricanes overcome a two-goal deficit and beat visiting Winnipeg.

Teuvo Teravainen and Jaccob Slavin also scored in the rally for the Hurricanes, who are tied with the New York Rangers for the Metropolitan Division lead.

Captain Jordan Staal added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

Jarvis’ score came after he took up position atop the crease as teammate Brendan Smith fired a straightaway shot. The puck hit Eric Comrie in the helmet, then Jarvis knocked off Comrie’s helmet as he reached around to knock the loose puck into the net for the 3-2 lead on a play that ended with Jarvis flat on the ice alongside Comrie after jostling jostling with Nate Schmidt.

The goal stood on a challenge by the Jets for goaltender interference, pushing the Hurricanes to their first lead of the night.

Antti Raanta, pressed into a lead role due to an injury to No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen, made 20 saves for Carolina. The Hurricanes had a 46-22 edge in shots.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor scored first-period goals for Winnipeg. The Jets ended a six-game trip with their fourth straight loss.

SABRES 5, DEVILS 2: Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and Buffalo won at Newark, New Jersey.

Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31 saves for the Sabres in this matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention.

Nikita Okhotiuk scored in his NHL debut and Jesper Boqvist also scored for the Devils.

RANGERS 6, ISLANDERS 3: Andrew Copp scored three goals in the first period, Chris Kreider got his 51st of the season, and the visiting Rangers beat the Islanders.

Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, Ryan Reaves also scored, Artemi Panarin had four assists and Adam Fox added three to help the Rangers win their fourth straight and seventh in their last eight. Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves to improve to 14-9-2.

Brock Nelson scored twice, Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist, and Semyon Varlamov finished with 17 saves for the Islanders, who are 3-5-1 in their last nine. They lost for just the third time in their last 11 at home (8-2-1).

NOTES

EUROPE: The NHL is going back to Europe this fall for its first games outside of North America since the start of the pandemic.

The league announced the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators will play two games in Prague in October and the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets will play two games in Tampere, Finland, in November as part of the 2022 Global Series.

The Sharks and Predators will finish their respective training camps in Europe. San Jose also will play an exhibition game in Bern, Switzerland, against the Swiss league’s SC Bern, and Nashville will go to Berlin to face Eisbaren Berlin of Deutsche Eishockey Liga.

Their first of two games at Prague’s O2 Arena Oct. 7 and 8 will mark the first NHL game in Europe since the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres faced off in Stockholm on Nov. 9, 2019. Chicago and Philadelphia were the last NHL teams to play in Prague in October 2019.

Nashville was set to open the 2020-21 season in Prague against Boston before the pandemic scrapped the NHL’s plans.