WELLINGTON, Fla. – Nancy E. (Jones) Foley Gaulin, 86, beloved wife for 45 years of the late Albert P. Gaulin, passed away on Holy Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Wellington, Fla.

Born on Feb. 27, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Morrell W. Jones and Alice Peterson. Nancy was born in Boston, Mass. and grew up on Peaks Island. She loved sharing stories of her childhood adventures on the island with her family.

Nancy was a 1954 graduate of Portland High School in Maine and enjoyed a long career as a legal secretary for the Law Office of Edward Rogers.

Family was everything to her. She will be forever loved by her devoted son, David Foley and his wife, Tricia Foley of Wellington, Fla.; her twin brother, Kenneth Jones of Myerstown, Pa.; grandchildren Erin Foley of Camp Hill, Pa., Justin Foley of Stamford, Conn., Spencer Haught and his wife, Caitlin Haught of Newton, Mass., Weston Haught of Seattle, Wash., and Kelsey Swanson and her husband, Casey Swanson of Bedford, N.H.; great-grandchildren Ellery and Connor Haught and Alexis, Mason, and Skylar Swanson.

She was predeceased by her brothers Arthur and Herbert Jones, and her sister, Eleanor Jones.

She enjoyed playing card games, putting puzzles together, watching game shows, and hobbies such as coloring and crocheting. Breakfast was her favorite meal, but she was also known for her strong sweet tooth. She cherished her time spoiling Heidi, the family dog. And most of all, she loved the time she spent with her late husband in their home.

The family will be having a private memorial service to celebrate Nancy’s life.

Donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

