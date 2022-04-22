Learn how to use internet-based television and phone services to save money by signing up for “Cutting the Cord” — Getting TV and Phone Services Over the Internet. This class will be held on Monday, April 25 from 2 to 3 p.m.

The Scarborough Public Library is partnering with the National Digital Equity Center to offer a series of free digital literacy classes for our community. NDEC strives to provide valuable, hands-on experience to empower people with the digital tools needed to navigate today’s world. The classes are being offered in the Library Meeting Room where participants will view the NDEC instructor on Zoom. Contact [email protected] or call 883-4723, option 4, for more information and to register by phone.

Hailie Posey, the Library’s Adult Services assistant and facilitator for upcoming courses in the Library’s digital literacy series, shares some answers in response to questions about the Library’s focus on digital literacy.

What is digital literacy?

Digital literacy is a confusing term! Digital literacy is the ability to use technology tools to find, understand, evaluate, create, and communicate information. Someone who has good digital literacy is able to find high-quality information online; make decisions about what digital tools and programs are right for the job; and use specific digital tools like email, word processing programs, presentation software, videoconferencing or social media to communicate with friends, family, and colleagues.

How does digital literacy influence learning?

Learning about new technology is really challenging, especially if you don’t feel you have a good foundation. There are so many tools, sites, platforms, and passwords — it can be hard to know where to begin. The Library is proud to partner with the NDEC (National Digital Equity Center) to offer courses that provide an entry point into technology literacy including learning about which devices would be most helpful to you, and what kinds of tools and apps would be valuable to you.

Why is the Scarborough Public Library offering digital literacy classes?

Libraries have always worked to help people find information. Teaching digital literacy is an extension of that work. We know the information technology landscape is complicated and we are here to help you better understand how digital tools can help enhance your personal and professional life.

Several classes will be offered in the series, including basic and intermediate courses for advancing skills on both Apple and Android devices. See the full list of NDEC offerings at: https://digitalequitycenter.org/classes/ and contact [email protected] or 883-4723 option 4 to tell us what classes interest you.

