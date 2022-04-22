As someone curious about what Portland’s Charter Commission has in store for us, I thank the Press Herald for printing former City Manager Joseph E. Gray’s critical column (April 13) suggesting that the commission “… would be making a terrible decision for the future of Portland if it recommends to the citizens that the (proposed) executive mayor be given the authority to either prepare or direct the preparation of Portland’s budget.” Mr. Gray spent 10-plus years in the trenches as city manager, so he knows of what he speaks. If it ain’t broken, let’s not try to fix it.
When the Charter Commission has completed its work, its members will be expected to appear before us to explain its rationale for recommended charter changes. Likewise, our present mayor, and former mayors, such as Jim Cohen, Jill Duson, Ethan Strimling, Anne Pringle, Pam Plumb, Michael Brennan and George Campbell, reflecting decades of experience, need to be heard from, pro bono publico.
Who better to organize such forums than Portland’s League of Women Voters, perhaps with the support of the Press Herald and our neighborhood organizations?
R. John Wuesthoff
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Palaver Strings ensemble takes center stage at Franco Center
-
Times Record
David Treadwell: Two gigantic yard sales for two great causes
-
Scarborough Leader
Audubon Center celebrating Earth Day
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough School budget up 7.4 percent
-
Times Record
Gordon Weil: Weak borders, broken trade deals call for action
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.