So, Maine has an unprecedented $1.2 billion surplus. Rather than send Mainers $850 checks, which of course I would love to get as much as the next person, why not put that money into – I know, potholes!
In the long run, I bet we all spend more than $850 a year on fixing the damage the potholes do to our cars.
Peyton Higgison
Brunswick
