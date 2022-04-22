So, Maine has an unprecedented $1.2 billion surplus. Rather than send Mainers $850 checks, which of course I would love to get as much as the next person, why not put that money into – I know, potholes!

In the long run, I bet we all spend more than $850 a year on fixing the damage the potholes do to our cars.

Peyton Higgison
Brunswick

