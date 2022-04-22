WASHINGTON — The San Francisco Giants placed right-hander Anthony DeSclafani on the 10-day injured list with right ankle inflammation Friday.

Manager Gabe Kapler made the announcement prior to the Giants’ game against the Washington Nationals.

In addition, outfielder Steven Duggar was placed on the 60-day injured list with a moderate left oblique strain.

DeSclafani (0-1, 6.08 ERA) allowed five runs and nine hits over five innings in a loss to the New York Mets on Thursday. Kapler said the plan is for DeSclafani to have an MRI on Monday.

Duggar left the game against the Mets on Thursday in the second inning. He’s hitting .194 with four stolen bases in 12 games.

The Giants called up right-handed pitcher Jakob Junis and outfielder Luis Gonzalez from Triple-A Sacramento. Junis, 29, was 0-1 with an 8.74 ERA in three starts. Gonzalez, 26, was hitting .283 with three homers and seven RBI in 11 games.

HALL OF FAME: Baseball’s Hall of Fame is restructuring its veterans committees for the third time in 12 years.

The Hall said Friday it is revamping the panels into the Contemporary Baseball Era from 1980 on and Classic Baseball Era for before 1980. The Contemporary Baseball Era will hold a separate ballot for players and another for managers, executives and umpires.

Each ballot will include eight candidates to be considered by 16 voters, down from 10 candidates previously. A vote of at least 75% remains necessary for election.

Starting next January, the player ballot will include candidates who have been retired for 16 seasons — one year after exhausting eligibility for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot.

Each committee will meet every three years, starting with Contemporary Baseball/Players this December, Contemporary Baseball/Managers-Umpires-Executives in December 2023 and Classic Baseball in December 2024.

MARLINS: Infielder Joey Wendle is guaranteed $4,625,000 under a one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration, a deal that could be worth up to $11.55 million for two seasons.

Wendle gets a $4.55 million salary this year under the contract agreed to late Thursday, and the deal include a $6.3 million mutual option for 2023 with a $75,000 buyout payable if the team declines the option.

The option price can escalate by $700,000 based on plate appearances this season: $100,000 for 250 and each additional 50 through 550.

