Thomas Howell Cryer, 80, of Kennebunk, passed away April 21 after fighting long and hard with health issues.

Tom was born in Doylestown, Pennsylvania in 1941, the son of Alfred and Elizabeth Cryer.

He graduated from New Hope-Solebury High School in 1959 and Penn State University in 1963. From there, Tom served in the Army as a lieutenant and then started his career at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, Connecticut. He rose to the executive level in labor relations and retired in 2005. He was on the team that brought Pratt & Whitney to North Berwick.

Tom married his high school sweetheart, Sue, in 1963 and raised three sons, Tyson (wife Marty), Jonathan, and Jeffrey (wife Julie). He has seven grandchildren, Jim (wife Alicia), Scott (wife Veronika), Tommy (partner Alecia), Ryan, Ashley, Matthew and Sarah. He also has two great-grandchildren, Michael and Chase. Tom loved his family and they all loved their Papa.

He served as treasurer of St. David’s Church in Kennebunk and was on the building committee and finance committee. He was a true handyman and loved to paint rooms and houses. He put himself through college doing that. The kids always said Papa painted the rooms so often, they got smaller.

Tom was predeceased by his parents Alfred and Elizabeth, siblings Alfred Jr., Barbara (and her husband Bill Moon), Selma (and her husband Jim Booze) and Jane. He is survived by Sue, his wife of 58 years, all of his sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at https://bit.ly/cryerdonation.

Advertisement

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Tom’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04090.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: