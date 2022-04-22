Georgette Small, of Wells, passed away peacefully as heaven called for an angel on early March 31, 2022.

Georgette had the most beautiful soul and her kindness was evident in each and every day of her life. She cared deeply and was always worried about or helping out anyone she felt may need it. Her selflessness had no limits, even if it meant things were on a shoestring budget. You could always find her in the kitchen making one of her famous French dishes. She truly loved and lived to host family gatherings and holidays.

Georgette was born on May 18, 1942 in Paris, France. She was the wife of James Small for 62 years. Besides her husband, she leaves behind her children, Dominique Small, Marylin Lite and her husband David, George Small and his wife Paula, and Linda Small; five grandchildren, Rachael Andrade and her husband Steve, Noah Small and his wife Liz, Kana Small, Michael Lite and Lilly Small; four great-grandchildren, Allysa, Micha, and Gideon Andrade and Sofie Small.

She also leaves behind her family in France, including her sister, Renee Place and her husband George; nieces, Sophie Place and Nathalie Grahjon; and her grandnieces, Elisa, Amelie and Juliette Grahjon.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate her beautiful soul on May 13, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mercy Chapel, 1861 Main St., Sanford, ME 04073. Refreshments will be served.

In keeping with Georgette’s wishes, a memorial contribution has been set up to Hope Lodge. Their help made all the difference when it mattered the most and she would like to pass it forward; http://main.acsevents.org/goto/CelebrationofGeorgetteSmallLife

To share a special memory or leave a condolence please visit Georgette’s Book of memories at www.bibberfuneral.com. A Facebook group celebrating Georgette’s life can be accessed at www.facebook.com/groups/1054523855130599.

