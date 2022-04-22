Charles E. Swett, 97, died peacefully at home on March 12, 2022, surrounded by family. Charles was born on July 23, 1924 on the Swett Family Farm in Kennebunk, and was a longtime employee of the U.S. Forest Service.

A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Pine Grove Cemetery, 161 Alfred Road, West Kennebunk, with military honors.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Charles’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

