LYMAN – David Kenneth Bemis, 78, a resident of Keywood Manor, passed away on Patriot’s Day, April 18, 2022, at his home with his loving wife of almost 45 years and his children by his side.

Ken, to all who knew him, was born May 9, 1943, in Sanford, the son of Clifton and Clotilda Demers Bemis. While school was not Ken’s forte, he did attend St Ignatius School in Sanford briefly before he set off to explore the world.

Enlisting in the U.S. Navy, he served four years, including time aboard the USS Betelgeuse, who’s homeport was Charleston, S.C. Upon his discharge, he entered the U.S. Merchant Marines, serving another four-year enlistment.

Returning home, he soon moved to Massachusetts for better employment opportunities, where he joined the Dedham Fire Department. During a fire there, he rescued a tenant of an apartment house, and received injuries which forced his early retirement and affected his health ever since.

A natural born salesman, he became a real estate agent, then held several sales positions. His family would remember him driving by a house, commenting that “I could sell that house easily.”

In retirement, Ken was a volunteer with York County Community Action as a driver. He was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots.

Ken was predeceased by a son, Larry Butler, who died in 2017; and by his brothers Cliff and Mike, and sister, Gloria.

Survivors include his loving wife, Doris Knox Bemis of Lyman; a son, Raymond Butler of Shapleigh, daughters Paula Chamalain and husband Jean Marc of Biddeford and Crystal Tobias of Lyman; grandchildren Anthony, Corey, James, William, Samual, Luke, and Tessa; brothers Robert Bemis and wife Debbie, Francis Bemis, Patrick Bemis and his wife Irene, a sister, Barbara Leach; and many nieces and nephews; and his longtime friends Dan Bourque and Louie Lacroix.

Friends and family are invited to an open house to be held on Sunday, May 1 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Keywood Manor Clubhouse, 85 Pools Crossing Rd., Alfred.

To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., Alfred.

Guest Book