SOUTH PORTLAND – H. Paul Smith, 88, of South Portland, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. He was born in Bangor on Feb. 20, 1934.

Goodness, a sparkling wit, and a strong work ethic were innate to Paul. After graduating from Bangor High School, he attended Boston University and graduated with a B.S. degree in Public Relations.

Paul had an illustrious career and became executive vice president and operations manager of Haney Associates. He planned, organized, and directed support and capital fund campaigns for various institutions. Two of Paul’s campaigns in Maine were Penobscot Bay Medical Center (Rockport) and Millinocket Regional Hospital.

After 16 years of living out of a suitcase and crisscrossing the country, Paul moved back to Boston. He became director of development at Boston’s MSPCA and Macomber Farm (education center).

He had a summer home in Little Compton, R.I., where he and his partner, Doug, enjoyed hosting patio parties and elegant dinners of Doug’s in the dining room.

Paul’s last position in Boston was director of development and college relations at Emerson College. He was a former member of Boston Rotary, Union River Boat Club, and served on his condo board.

When Paul retired, he and Doug moved to Pompano Beach, Fla. and opened an ice cream shop there. In 2013, Paul wanted to live closer to his sister, Sally and her husband, David, so he and Doug moved to South Portland.

Paul flew on the Concorde and traveled on the Orient Express. He visited Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and many European countries. He enjoyed collecting antiques and was quite an expert on period furniture and art.

He was predeceased by his parents Philip and Blanche (Morse) Smith (Leonard); both sets of grandparents; his stepfather, Charles W. Leonard; his brothers Philip Jr. and Thomas Smith and stepsisters Lois L. Barber and Dorothy L. Richardson.

He is survived by his primary caregiver and partner, Douglas Nickerson, South Portland; brother, James C. Smith (Joel), St. Jean de Luz, France, his sister, Sally Smith Snow Connolly (David), South Portland; two favorite nieces, Jennifer Snow O’Brien (Terence), Cape Elizabeth, and Emily Snow Bebas (Nicholas), Hopkinton, Mass., and a favorite nephew, Matt Snow (Shelly), Needham Heights, Mass., other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service for family, honoring Paul, will be held at a later date at the Universalist Church in Bangor (where his paternal grandfather, Dr. Ashley A. Smith, was minister for 25 years). Internment will be at the family plot in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Bangor.

