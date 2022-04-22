Renaissance Voices, a Portland a cappella ensemble, presents “Folk Song Suite II,” a new version of one of its most popular programs. Celebrate spring at St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7.

Director Harold Stover has selected traditional melodies from Germany, the British Isles, Spain and America, arranged by Johannes Brahms, Gustav Holst, Kevin Siegfried and others. As always, members of the choir will round out the program with selected readings.

In the words of Allan Kozinn of the Portland Press Herald, the choir sings “with an appealing combination of exuberance and dynamic suppleness” and produces “a rich, silken tone, one of the most finely polished on the Portland choral scene.”

Renaissance Voices has been performing in Maine since the mid-1990s, and the group has sung live on Maine Public Radio. Stover, an internationally known organist and distinguished composer, has led the group since 2001.

Current health restrictions will be enforced, so check out RenaissanceVoices.net for updates. Masking is encouraged. The program will be about one hour long with no intermission and no reception.

General admission is $20 at the door, $15 for seniors, $10 for students with identification. Advance tickets at $15 are available through Friday, May 6, online at renaissancevoices.net, or at Longfellow Books in Portland and Sherman’s (formerly The Book Review) in Falmouth. For more information, visit the group’s website or call (207) 729-4958.

There will be an encore performance Sunday, June 12, at 6:30 p.m. at the Fifth Maine Museum on Peaks Island, a 20-minute ferry ride from Portland. For details about the Peaks concert, call (207) 766-3330.

