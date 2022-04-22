Spring cleaning is a great way for homeowners to clear their homes of clutter. As people spend extra time indoors in winter, items can quickly pile up around the house. Spring is a great time to clean up such clutter, but interior spaces are not the only areas of a home that can benefit from some extra attention once the weather warms up.

Harsh winters can take a toll on home exteriors. Dirt and grime can build up on exterior home surfaces over the course of the winter, affecting the appearance of the siding of a home as well as outdoor entertaining areas.

But there’s more to it than simply renting the right equipment and getting to work. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that there are many risks associated with using power washers. For instance, the CDC says strong spray from power washers can cause serious wounds that initially seem minor. However, such wounds can lead to infection or disability if left untreated. In addition, if manufacturer safety instructions are not followed, electric shock can occur due to improper use.

Homeowners who are intending to power wash their own homes this spring should first determine if they’re physically capable of doing so. Power washers can be difficult for some people to control, so it’s imperative that homeowners honestly assess their physical abilities before renting a unit.

Maine Power Wash Pros has been in business since 2011 and has two owners, Mike Morin and Brian Condon. This partnership has become the biggest asset to our company. It all started with hard work, dedication and customer service, we are fortunate to carry on those attributes with hard working co-workers that have been coming back year after year.

Our services include:

– House washing

– Cement cleaning

– Roof cleaning

– Composite Decking

– Apartment building and commercial building cleaning

Here’s what a few of our customers had to say:

“I am SO IMPRESSED with the actual work and the customer service of this company! My house looks brand new and every interaction was friendly, professional, and helpful! Truly a ROCKSTAR team!” – Denise W., Topsham, ME

“I have used this company twice now on different homes about 4 years apart. The service was excellent both times and the house looks much better after the cleaning. I highly recommend this company.” – Philip C., Lewiston, ME

“Friendly, courteous and professional. Very thorough and very complete. ” – David R., Brunswick, ME

We’re professionally trained and certified. Let us take the risk and hard work out of your way and leave you with job well done, no surprises, at a reasonable cost.

