Green-thumbed Press Herald readers showed us how their indoor gardens grow.

“I got this African violet from my mother-in-law. She had a real green thumb and I think of her every time I look at it. African violets love to have their leaves dusted with a soft brush to make them shine. They like damp soil, not soggy, and indirect light. I call her Sophia after my grandmother who grew African violets. I call them 'old lady' plants, which I am, but have been growing them since my 20s. Thanks for the opportunity to introduce Sophia.” - Mary O., Kittery Point

