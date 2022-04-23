SCARBOROUGH – Stephen J. Bradley, 61, of Sweden, passed away on April 8, 2022, after a brief illness.

He was born on Jan. 14, 1961, to Robert and Janet (Milligan) Bradley, in Taunton, Mass., the third of five children. He was raised in Portland and graduated from Portland High School in 1979.

Stephen’s career took him through various modes of working in the trades. He was employed at Shawnee Peak for over a decade, where he went from making snow to managing the building and grounds. However, for the majority of his life, he was self-employed as a builder; he had an eye for detail and a knack for “finish” carpentry.

In the early 1990s, Stephen moved to Bridgton with his wife, Robin (Fowler), and had two children, Meghan and Matthew. His greatest passion project was his family’s camp “Johnny’s Place” on Moose Pond, and he loved teaching his children how to swim and fish there.

More than anything, he adored watching his children pursue their passions, and sharing with them the love of music, sports, and current events. Some of his favorite pastimes included surprising Matthew with tickets to Bruins games and going to Dave Matthews Band concerts with Meghan.

Twelve years ago, he met his dear friend, the late Marcia (Goll) Storkerson. They brought great joy to each other’s lives, and when her health began declining, he devoted his time to taking her to every doctor’s appointment and caring for her at home until her passing in August 2020. Marcia’s graciousness and kindness to Stephen in return will not soon be forgotten by his family. Until his diagnosis earlier this year, Stephen loved spending as much time with his father, Robert, as he could, often dining at Bruno’s and watching sports together.

Stephen is survived by Robin and Matthew, of Fryeburg, and Meghan, of Portland. He is also survived by his father, Robert, of Portland; and his four siblings.

He was predeceased by his mother, Janet (Milligan) Bradley; and his friend, Marcia (Goll) Storkerson.

Stephen’s family wishes to express their appreciation to the doctors and nurses at New England Cancer Specialists, the surgical oncology team at Central Maine Medical Center, and the staff at the Gosnell House for their compassion and care during these last few months.

A celebration of life will be held at Shawnee Peak on Saturday, May 21 at 1 p.m.

Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Stephen’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation to the Jimmy Fund in Stephen’s name.

Guest Book