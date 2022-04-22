Service Announcement – BUXTON / Leesburg, Fla. – James L. Bright, 74, husband of Patricia, passed away on April 20, 2022, in Portland.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras / Neal & York Funeral Home website www.mainefuneral.com.

A funeral service to Celebrate Jim’s life will be held on Monday April 25 at 1 p.m. at the Hilltop Baptist Church, 17 School St., Cornish. Burial with U.S. Army Honors will be held privately at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous