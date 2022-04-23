Press Herald music columnist Aimsel Ponti interviews music legend Bonnie Raitt in front of a live audience at the Scarborough location of Maine record store chain Bull Moose on Saturday, Record Store Day, before Raitt’s sold-out show at Merrill Auditorium that night.

Ponti wrote about her admiration for Raitt and her anticipation leading up to the interview in her column, Face the Music.

