Press Herald music columnist Aimsel Ponti interviews music legend Bonnie Raitt in front of a live audience at the Scarborough location of Maine record store chain Bull Moose on Saturday, Record Store Day, before Raitt’s sold-out show at Merrill Auditorium that night.
Ponti wrote about her admiration for Raitt and her anticipation leading up to the interview in her column, Face the Music.
