MONTREAL — Erik Haula scored twice and the Boston Bruins beat Montreal 5-3 Sunday night as the Canadiens paid tribute to the late Guy Lafleur.

The Canadiens celebrated the Hall of Famer, who died Friday at age 70, with a ceremony before the game.

A video of Lafleur’s goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. Canadiens players saluted Lafleur’s retired No. 10 following the final buzzer.

On the boards, the usual ads were replaced by a simple tribute to Lafleur – listing his name, his number, his signature and the years of life: 1951 to 2022.

Patrice Bergeron also had two goals, including an empty-netter, and an assist. Charlie McAvoy scored the eventual winner, and Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves for Boston, which went 4-0-0 this season against Montreal.

Josh Anderson, Mike Hoffman and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal. Jeff Petry had two assists and Sam Montembeault made 37 saves.

Bergeron opened the scoring by tapping a loose puck into an open net. He passed Raymond Bourque and moved into fourth place in career goals for the Bruins.

The Bruins were awarded a penalty shot at 18:03 of the first period when Mike Hoffman slashed Erik Haula. The winger overskated the puck at center ice but was able to go back for it because he didn’t touch it, and he teat Montembeault to make it 2-0.

The Canadiens scored at 1:51 of the second period on a power play. Anderson grabbed a loose puck in the slot and backhanded his 19th goal of the season.

Boston regained its two-goal lead when Tomas Nosek found Haula on the rush for his second goal.

McAvoy made it 4-1 just before the second intermission with a shot from the point while the teams were playing 4-on-4.

Montreal rallied with two goals in the third period. Hoffman cut Montreal’s deficit to two on a power play with a one-timer slap shot from the point. Suzuki, left alone in the slot, cut the Canadiens’ deficit to a goal at 7:19.

Bergeron sealed Boston’s win with an empty-netter with seven seconds to go.

