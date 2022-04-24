I am fascinated by the current number of laws currently being passed in a number of states that deal with the subject of abortion.
It would appear that all the pregnancies involved were immaculate conceptions. There is never any mention of the males who brought about these pregnancies. Is it male egos?
The legislators refer to these anti-abortion bills as being “pro-life.” What a deception. They are pro-fetus. If they were pro-life, these legislators would be passing bills to support the after-birth lives of these threatened fetuses: funding for proper food and clothing, education and all of the other facets of life that are needed to produce a healthy and productive human being.
The citizens of those states are really being duped. Why are they not shouting loudly at such behavior on the part of their elected officials? Really a sad commentary on what this country is becoming.
Let’s hope that such behavior does not come to Maine.
William J. Leffler II
Kennebunkport
