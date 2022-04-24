FORT MYERS, Fla. – Barbara L. Ebbrecht, 84, died peacefully early Saturday morning, April 16, 2022, at the Larson Medical Center, Shell Point, Fort Myers, Fla. Her husband, John, was by her side and held her hand as she passed from this life to everlasting life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Barbara was born in Queens, N.Y. to Albert and Beatrice Buck. Barbara grew up in Franklin Square and met John at their church youth group. She went on to graduate from Calvin College, Grand Rapids, Mich. with a degree in early education. Barb and John made their home in Southborough, Mass. for many years while Barb taught school in Marlborough, Mass., retiring in 1995.

Barbara was very active with her volunteer work while spending many winters in Bonita Springs, Fla.; including local after school programs and especially enjoyed helping children learn to love reading. She enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, and spending time with her horse, Classy. She also loved hosting her family for holidays, her summers in Casco, and Sunday pizza night. She enjoyed close friendships she made in all these walks of life. Barbara’s greatest joy was time spent with her family.

She was an active member of the Village Church at Shell Point as well as Bay Presbyterian Church in Bonita Springs, Fla. and Christ the Redeemer Church in Portland.

She leaves behind John, her devoted husband of 62 years; their children Christian John of Kennebunk and his two children Bryan and Chloe; Stephen of Berlin, Mass. and his wife Susan and their three children, Elizabeth, Abigail and Rachel; and daughter, Amy Guzzi of Minneapolis, Minn. and her husband Dave and their four children, Sarah, Tyler, Carter and Hannah, as well as Hannah’s husband Nick DiStefano. She is also survived by her sister, Janet and her husband Bill Jackson of Independence, Va.

Barb will be greatly missed by her family and friends. There will be a memorial celebration of her life at The Village Church at Shell Point on Monday, May 2 at 11 a.m. A second service will be held this summer in Maine with details to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Barbara Ebbrecht’s memory be directed to

Hope Hospice,

9470 Health Park Circle,

Fort Myers, FL 33908.

Or donate at hopehcs.org.

