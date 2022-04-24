RAYMOND/Mount Desert – Elaine Shirley (Loader) Eccleston went home to be with the Lord on April 20, 2022. She was born on August 1, 1942 to Hector and Rebecca (Miller) Loader.

She married Earl Edward Eccleston on June 23, 1962 and together they raised two daughters, Sharon and Holly. Elaine loved the Lord with all her heart, soul and mind, just as Jesus commanded in Matthew 22.

In addition to her husband who predeceased her in 2009, Elaine was predeceased by her brother, Ernest in 1985 and her brother, Richard in 2020.

She is survived by her daughters and their husbands Sharon and Jeff Lewis of Raymond, and Holly and Chris Gray of Mount Desert; four grandchildren, Addison (Jonathan) Aliprandi, Averi (Caleb) Moore, Rebecca Walls, and Elroy Walls; eight great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Piper, Dominic, and Judah Aliprandi, and Malachi, Elodie, Imogen, and Ezra Moore; nephews Mark Loader, Jeffrey Loader, and Ned Loader; great-niece, Tasha Loader; along with many cousins. She loved her family and they loved her.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Monday, April 25 at Fairview Cemetery, 380 Providence Rd., Grafton, Mass. To express condolences and to participate in Elaine’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

