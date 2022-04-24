SOUTH PORTLAND –

Harold “Harvey” L. McCulloch Jr., 58, of South Portland, passed away April 14, 2022 at Maine Medical Center after a short illness and lovingly surrounded by his family.

Harvey was born Sept. 14, 1963 in Rumford to Gloria and Harold McCulloch Sr. Harvey attended Cape Elizabeth schools and then served in the U.S. Army at Fort Riley, Kan.

For many years, Harvey worked in the construction field, did design work and provided impeccable results to his clients. Harvey was the proud owner and operator of McCulloch Construction for the last 30 years. Harvey enjoyed, fishing, pool, designing, MMA training, music, and camping. He especially loved the outdoor adventures off the grid that he took with his sons. Harvey enjoyed spending time with friends, family and especially his grandchildren.

Harvey was predeceased by his parents; grandparents; aunt, uncle; and stepbrother; and his beloved Bull Mastiffs.

He is survived by his sister, Rosemary McCulloch, his brother, Curtis and his wife Maureen McCulloch; his daughter, Erin VanDine and her husband Tim Johnson, his daughter, Ashley McLean and her wife Samantha, his daughter, Alysha Maier; and sons Marcus and Reese McCulloch; his stepmom, Judy McCulloch; a stepbrother and stepsister; niece, Kristin Coon and nephew, Matthew McCulloch; his aunt, uncle and his cousins. Harvey also leaves behind the joy of his life, his grandchildren Cale and Logan Johnson, and Audraya and Aryanna McLean

At Harvey’s request there will be no services, but a celebration of his life will held be held later and details provided.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in his name or at Harvey’s request plant a tree in his memory.

