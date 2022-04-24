BIDDEFORD – Joseph H. “Tiger” Gallant III, 53, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born on Dec. 25, 1968 to Donna Erb Gallant and Joseph H. Gallant Jr. in Tucson, Ariz. Joe grew up at Higgins Beach and attended Scarborough schools. After leaving school he joined the U.S. Army and served briefly in the Reserves until he suffered a traumatic brain injury in 1992.

An entrepreneur at an early age, Joe was known for his lemonade stand at the sea wall on Morning Street at Higgins, shoveling out residents after snow storms with his best friend, Hollis Chambers, and delivering the Evening Express and Maine Sunday Telegram.

An avid lover of the ocean, Joe enjoyed sailing down the East Coast to the Carolinas; Ocracoke Island in North Carolina being his favorite destination. He was quite possibly the biggest Jimmy Buffett fan and “Parrot Head”. He enjoyed country music with a special fondness for Hank Williams Jr. Joe was a fan of NASCAR and loved fishing in both fresh and salt waters. Those who knew him will attest to his gift of gab and penchant for punctuality.

Predeceased by his parents, Joe is survived by his son, Joseph H. “Hank” Gallant IV of Scarborough; sisters Cheryl Gallant of Scarborough and Sandi Gallant Catropa and wife Gayle Catropa of Oceanside, N.Y.

His sisters would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Amanda Shand who has provided compassion, care and friendship to Joe throughout the years.

“Yes I am a pirate, two hundred years too late.” J. Buffett

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Guest Book