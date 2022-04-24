BASEBALL

Pedro Castellanos hit a grand slam and Kole Cottam, Hudson Potts and Christian Koss also homered during an eight-run first innings, and the Portland Sea Dogs extended their winning streak to four games with a 13-5 victory Sunday against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Hadlock Field.

Koss led a 15-hit attack by going 4 for 5 with two RBI and three runs scored from the leadoff spot. Wil Dalton drove in three runs with a double and a home run.

Boston Red Sox left-hander Josh Taylor, on a rehab assignment, allowed two runs in the top of the first inning. Jay Groome (1-0) was credited with the victory after giving up two runs in four innings. He struck out five, walked two and gave up four hits.

JAPAN: After throwing a perfect game on April 10 – the first in Japanese baseball in 28 years – and eight perfect innings on April 17 before being pulled after 102 pitches, Chiba Lotte Marines pitcher Roki Sasaki gave up a hit on his first pitch Sunday against the Orix Buffaloes.

Sasaki worked five innings and was credited with the victory in a 6-3 win. He allowed two earned runs, walked three, hit two batters and gave up six hits. He had only four strikeouts after striking out 33 of the 51 batters he faced in the previous two games.

TENNIS

BARCELONA OPEN: Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive run by beating Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets to win his third title of the season.

Alcaraz, 18, won the all-Spanish match, 6-3, 6-2. The victory capped a long day for Alcaraz, who needed 3 hours, 39 minutes to rally past Alex de Minaur 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4 in a semifinal match in the morning.

SERBIA OPEN: Andrey Rublev defeated top-ranked Novak Djokovic, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-0, to capture his third title of the season.

STUTTGART OPEN: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek routed Aryna Sabalenka, 6-2, 6-2, in Germany for her fourth WTA title of the year.

The Polish player stretched her winning run to 23 matches. She has won her last seven finals in straight sets.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Spaniard Pablo Larrazábal shot 8-under 62 to win the ISPS Handa Championship in La Pineda, Spain, for his seventh European tour title – and first on home soil.

Larrazábal made nine birdies and a bogey at the Lakes Course to secure a one-shot victory over countryman Adrian Otaegui (66). Larrazábal finished with a 15-under 265 total.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Scott Parel two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th hole for a 6-under 65, then won the inaugural ClubCorp Classic with a par on the same hole in a playoff in Irving, Texas, for his second PGA Tour Champions title.

Parel won a three-man playoff over Steven Alker and Gene Sauers, who both went into the hazard and failed to make par. All three finished regulation at 11 under.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Liverpool moved back to within one point of Manchester City in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over rival Everton, which dropped into the relegation zone, putting its 68-year stay in the top flight in major doubt with a month left of the season.

Second-half goals by Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi were enough for Liverpool in a match that ended with the jubilant home fans singing “Going down, going down” to their rivals.

• U.S. forward Christian Pulisic came off the bench to score in the 90th minute and earn Chelsea a 1-0 win at home against West Ham.

Pulisic, who entered as part of a triple substitution in the 76th minute, converted a cross from Marcos Alonso with a first-time finish off his left foot as Chelsea opened a five-point gap over Arsenal for third place.

AUSTRIA: American midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored on a penalty kick in his return from a knee injury that sidelined him for six weeks, and Red Bull Salzburg clinched its ninth straight Austrian Bundesliga title with a 5-0 win over visiting Austria Vienna.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen dominated in a Red Bull rout of Ferrari at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, Italy, winning from the pole for his second victory of the season.

Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez earned the first one-two Red Bull finish since Malaysia in 2016.

Lando Norris was third for McLaren. Points leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari spun while racing Perez for second and ultimately finished sixth, allowing Verstappen to cut his points deficit from 46 to 27. Leclerc’s teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr., spun off course in the first lap and did not finish.

