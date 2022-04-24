ORONO — The University of Maine scored twice in the bottom of the ninth on a hit by pitch and a walk with the bases loaded to beat UMass Lowell, 7-6, and stretch its baseball winning streak to nine on Sunday.

Jordan Schulefand and Quinn McDaniel singled to put runners on first and second with one out in the ninth for Maine (19-14, 15-3 America East). Joe Bramanti then walked to load the bases and Scout Knotts was hit by a pitch to tie the game. Another walk to Jeremiah Jenkins drove in the winning run.

Jenkins added a two-run home run in the eighth inning to get Maine within a run. McDaniel was 3 for 5.

Gerry Siracusa scored twice and Brandon Fish had two RBI for UMass Lowell (15-23, 7-11).

SOUTHERN MAINE 9, BABSON 5: Cam Seymour was 3 for 5 with five RBI and earned the save as the Huskies (14-16) beat the Beavers (22-10) in Gorham.

Seymour had an RBI single in the first inning, a two-run double in the fourth and a two-run home run in the sixth.

Matt Burnett pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, to earn the win. Tom Vesosky added three hits, including a triple, scored four times and drove in a run. Arlo Pike had two hits, including a three-run homer.

ENDICOTT 8, COLBY 1: Caleb Shpur had a triple and a home run and drove in three runs as the Gulls (26-5) beat the Mules (17-10) in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Gabe Van Emon pitched five scoreless innings in relief, allowing two hits, striking out eight and walking one for Endicott.

Marcus Forrester and Patrick McConnell each had two hits for Colby.

NICHOLS 7, BATES 3: DJ Caron hit a two-run triple as the Bison (14-15-1) scored four times in the top of the ninth to beat the Bobcats (6-22) in Lewiston.

Nathaniel Cormier was 3 for 5 with a home run and three runs scored for the Bison.

Antonio Jareno and Henry Jamieson had two hits each for Bates.

ST. JOSEPH’S SWEEPS RIVIER: Cliff Ward scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Monks (23-11, 14-1 GNAC) finished a doubleheader sweep with a 3-2 win over the Raiders (3-26, 2-14) in Standish.

Jonathan Dube had an RBI double in the first inning and Zach Miles an RBI single in the second for St. Joseph’s.

Ben Gravel was 3 for 3 with four RBI and a run scored as St. Joseph’s won the first game, 7-2. Dawson Gundlah added three-run homer.

SOFTBALL

MAINE, BINGHAMTON SPLIT: Caitlyn Fallon pitched a shutout, allowing four hits, striking out five and walking four as Maine (7-31, 3-8 America East) took a 3-0 win over Binghamton (16-19, 3-6) in the first game of a doubleheader in Orono.

Grace McGouldrick and Kelby Drew each had two hits in the first game for Maine.

Binghamton scored four times in the 10th inning to win the second game, 10-6.

HUSSON, BOWDOIN SPLIT: Angelina Mayers hit a two-run double to lift Bowdoin (14-16) to a 4-2 win over Husson (22-8) in the second game of a doubleheader in Brunswick.

Bowdoin’s Shea Sullivan pitched 5 1/3 innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits.

McKenna Smith struck out 13 as Husson won the first game, 3-2.

UNE, NICHOLS SPLIT: Lindsay Joyal hit a two-run single in the first inning as the University of New England (15-19, 8-6 Commonwealth Coast) salvaged a doubleheader split against Nichols (11-17, 6-8) with a 7-0 win in the second game in Biddeford.

Taylor Depot added two hits, including a two-run double, for UNE. Jordan Strum pitched a shutout, allowing six hits and striking out four.

Kamryn Gurnee-Mims hit a two-run single as Nichols won the first game, 5-3.

SOUTHERN MAINE SWEEPS WESTERN CONNECTICUT: Dory Kulis hit a two-run single in the seventh to tie it, then Madison Day and Lauren Merrill drove in runs in the 10th as the Huskies (18-13, 8-3 Little East) completed a doubleheader sweep against the Wolves (14-20, 2-12) with a 6-4 victory in Danbury, Connecticut.

Merrill pitched five-inning no-hitter in the first game, which USM won 9-0. Merrill struck out six and walked one.

Rona Scott was 2 for 3, with a three-run double and a solo home run.

SIMMONS SWEEPS ST. JOSEPH’S: Jordyn Rubin hit a two-run single in the fourth inning as the Sharks (20-10-1, 11-2 GNAC) scored four times to take a 4-2 win over the Monks (14-15, 9-4) in the first game of a doubleheader in Newton, Massachusetts.

Lydia Goodnough had a two-run single for St. Joseph’s.

Rubin was 3 for 4 with two RBI and three runs scored as Simmons won the second game, 7-3.

