Art

Through May 1

“Into the Wild” Bridgton Art Guild Show: Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton, April and May hours noon-4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. gallery302.com.

Film

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com/nowplaying for listings.

Music

April 28

Dominic Lavoie: 5:30 p.m., Mast Landing Brewing Company, 920 Main St., Westbrook. bandsintown.com.

USM Vocal Jazz Ensembles Spring ’22: 7:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM’s Gorham campus. Pay-what-you-want, usm.maine.edu/music/events.

April 29

Bill and the Belles: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield, $20, directions at stonemountainartscenter.com.

April 30

Five Course Musical Dinner with African-inspired music by Jed Wilson, John Hughes and Dave Kobrenski: 6 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield, $65, stonemountainartscenter.com.

Spring ’22 University of Southern Maine Choral Concert: 7 p.m., Cathedral of St. Luke, 142 State St., Portland, $10. Troy R. Bennett: 8:30 p.m., Chap’s Saloon, 1301 Long Plains Road, Buxton. bandsintown.com. May 4 Advertisement Jacques, Haines & Perkins: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook. Free, bessjacques.com.

May 5

We Banjo 3: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield, $45.

May 6

The Seldom Scene: Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield, $35.

May 7

Matt Andersen: Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield, $30.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar: 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Skip’s Lounge: 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. facebook.com/buxtonsplacetobe.

The Frog and Turtle: 3 Bridge St., Westbrook: Live music Thursday-Saturday; schedule at thefrogandturtle.com/music.

Theater

April 28 & 29

“In the Moment: An Evening of Theatre & Dance”: unique night of original choreography and student-directed work, Russell Hall, USM Gorham Campus, by donation at usm.maine.edu/theatre.

April 29 & 30

“Firebird”: 7:30 p.m. April 29 and 2 p.m. April 30, Portland Ballet Co. at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., westbrookpac.org.

Through April 30

“Humble Boy”: Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. $15, sacorivertheatre.org.

May 6-15

“Steel Magnolias”: 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Windham Community Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. $10-$15. windhamcenterstagetheater.com/current-season.

