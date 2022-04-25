Peaceful New England

Exhibits/Galleries

“10×10”: Meetinghouse Arts Gallery, 40 Main St., Freeport. Work in a variety of media, all 10-by-10 inches. To May 1.

“Experiments in Watercolor: Diversity and Luminosity”: Union of Maine Visual Artists Portland Chapter Gallery in the Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., through May, theumva.org.

Maine Pottery Tour: April 30 and May 1, self-guided, locations statewide, mainepotterytour.org.

Paintings in Oil: An Annual Exhibit of Visual Art: Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps Street, Portland. Free, through May. richardboydartgallery.com.

“Peaceful New England Landscapes”: by Harper Dangler and Maret Hensick, Chocolate Church Arts Center, Washington Street, Bath, to June 4.

Sensing Place: through June 12, UNE Gallery, 74 College St., Portland. Free.

Wednesday 5/4

Advertisement

A Conversation with Artist Wendy Edwards: noon, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St, Brunswick. bowdoin.edu.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Makers on Main: 10 a.m. first Saturday from May-September on Main Street in Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Film

Teaser Tuesdays: 6 p.m. May 3, 10, 17 and 24, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Film series, free and open to the public, msmt.org.

Friday 4/29

Advertisement

“The Upstanders”: 6:30 p.m. Freeport Community Services free virtual screening and panel discussion about film-based education program about resilience, attention and the power of connection to end bullying. visitfreeport.com.

Saturday 4/30

Jazz at the Movies | “The Modern Day Jazz Quartet: From Residency to Legacy”: 7 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Director Q&A after. Free, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Advertisement

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “Marcia Resnick: As it Is or Could Be” and “Jona Frank: Model Home” to June 5. “Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making” to June. Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

“Maine Historical Society in Pictures: Exploring Our First 200 Years”: Over two centuries of paintings, photographs and stories of pivotal MHS leaders. 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to May 21. Non-member adults, $10; children (6-17), $5; under 6, free. Registration required at mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum: “Stories,” group show with five Maine book artists, noon-4 p.m., Sunday through Friday through April 29, 267 Congress St., Portland.

“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress at Maine Historical Society, part I”: museum bicentennial exhibit at 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to July 30. Admission fees, registration apply.

Portland Museum of Art: “North Atlantic Triennial Down North”: contemporary art of the North Atlantic region, to June 5. portlandmuseum.org/triennial.

Advertisement

Sunday 5/1

Victoria Mansion: opens for the season with “And Yet, They Achieved: Eight Maine Women Who Changed Our World,” 2 and 3:30 p.m. entry times, $20/members or $25, 109 Danforth St., Portland, victoriamansion.org.

Tuesday 5/3

Maine Jewish Museum: opening reception 5-7 p.m. for “News/Not News” by M. Annenberg (artist talk 4 p.m.); “The Good Life” by Missy Asen and “Dream Sequence” by Smith Galtney. Seasonal hours change to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily except Saturday, 267 Congress St.

Ongoing

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote: online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Advertisement

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Portland Community Chorus: April 22 and 23, South Portland High School. Suggested donation $15; kids 12 and under free. Tickets at the door and portlandcommunitychorus.org.

Friday 4/29

Katie Daggett & Ed DesJardins: 7 p.m., Cadenza in Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

The Novel Jazz Septet: 7 p.m., Frontier Café, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. $18-$20.

Amadou & Mariam and The Blind Boys of Alabama: 8 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Advertisement

Local H & Juliana Hatfield: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Saturday 4/30

“Sediments We Move”: 5 p.m., U.S. premiere presented by Oratorio Chorale and the Bowdoin College Chorus, Halo at the Point, 20 Van Aken Way, Portland. Free, eventbrite.com.

Doug Kolmar Album Release: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $10-$25, cadenzafreeport.com.

Karaoke Night at Stroudwater: 7-10 p.m., Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Free, eventbrite.com.

Music of Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Advertisement

Eli Young Band: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $30.

Flacco’s Bizarre Adventure: 10 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Sunday 5/1

Lav El: Armenian band, Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., $5-$20, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Thursday 5/5

Bard’s Harvest: The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Advertisement

Jeffrey Foucault & Erik Koskinen: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland.

The Bulk Heads w/ A. Mack Davis | Dave Gutter | aLunarLanding | Jacobsen: 7:30 p.m., all ages, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Presale $12; day of/$15, bandsintown.com.

Palaver Strings – “Welcome Here“: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St, Portland. $18-$25.

Friday 5/6

Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15-$20.

Unfinished Blues Band: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport.

Advertisement

Saturday 5/7

Bowdoin Chamber Choir: 3 p.m., program of a cappella works, Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 S. Campus Drive, Brunswick. Free.

Bowdoin West African Music Ensemble: 4:30 p.m. Morrill Lounge, Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Polar Loop, Brunswick. COVID guidelines apply. Free.

Old Crow Medicine Show: 6 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

A River of Trees: 7 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Classic Broadway: 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. portlandsymphony.org.

Advertisement

Renaissance Voices a cappella ensemble: “Folk Song Suite II,” at 7:30 p.m., St. Luke’s Cathedral, 143 State St., Portland.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Advertisement

Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.

Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” The Theatre Company at Falmouth High School May 6, 7, 13, 14 and 15. Cash and checks made out the FHS Theatre Boosters accepted at the door, $8 for adults, $4, students.

Advertisement

“Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties”: May 5-29, Mad Horse Theatre Company, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, pay-what-you-decide. No-charge reservations strongly suggested, madhorse.com.

“The Diary of Anne Frank”: 7 p.m. May 5 and 7, presented by Opera in the Pines in collaboration with the Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. $25-$35, operainthepines.com.

“Firebird”: 7:30 p.m. April 29 and 2 p.m. April 30, Portland Ballet at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., tickets through PortTIX.

“The Last Five Years”: through May 1, The Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, chocolatechurcharts.org.

“The Little Mermaid”: South Portland High School Musical Theatre Program: April 29 and 30; May 1, 6 and 7. 637 Highland Ave. $10- $12.

Maine Playwrights Festival: Studio Theater at Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., April 28 through May 8, over 40 Maine-based theater artists and performances of six plays, staged readings, showtix4u.com.

Advertisement

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 7 p.m. April 30 and 2 p.m. May 1, Freeport Performing Arts Center. $5/door, cash only, or onthestage.com.

“The Secret Princess”: April 29 through May 8, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport, $26. Mature themes; recommended age 14 and up, snowlionrep.org.

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.

Saturday 4/30

“Lisa the Wise”: 1 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Imaginative shadow puppetry, $10-$22. tickettailor.com.

Masque & Gown: Greek Theater: 1 p.m., Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 255 Maine St., Brunswick. bowdoin.edu.

Advertisement

Collective Motion Arts Center: 6 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. Celebration of dancers and musicians from Southern Maine. $20-$25, stlawrencearts.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: