Dana Connors, president of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, will retire at the end of the year after nearly three decades at the organization’s helm, officials announced Monday.

Connors said in a statement that his time with the chamber has been a “tremendous honor and pleasure,” and that the decision to retire was a difficult one.

“I feel, however, that the time is right for a leadership change at the Chamber, and I look forward to pursuing new opportunities and spending more time with my wife and family,” he said in a press release.

Connors has been in his current role since 1994.

In that time, he has helped create Maine & Co., a state entity for attracting businesses to Maine; the Making Maine Work series, which encourages economic growth and investment in the state, and the Chamber’s Education Foundation.

The organization said it will launch a search for Connors’ successor.

