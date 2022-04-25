Ja Morant was rookie of the year in 2020, vowing he would get better from there.

And he’s done exactly that.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard picked up his second major award in three seasons Monday, being named the NBA’s Most Improved Player. He is the first Grizzlies player to receive the award.

Morant set career bests in scoring (27.4 points per game), rebounds (5.7), steals (1.2) and field-goal shooting (49.3%). His scoring average last season was 19.1 per game, and he made the big jump while playing basically the same amount of minutes.

“Just constant work, putting in work to be better at certain areas of my game each and every day,” Morant said during the televised announcement of him receiving the award, which came a few hours after he was told he had won during Grizzlies practice. “That’s pretty much where all that came from.”

Morant, an All-Star this season for the first time, was hardly a runaway winner. He finished with 221 points from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league, with five points awarded for a first-place vote, three for a second and one for a third.

San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray was second with 183 points, and Cleveland’s Darius Garland was third with 178. Murray appeared on 63 ballots, more than anyone else. Garland appeared on 62 ballots.

76ERS: Center Joel Embiid was fined $15,000 for criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the 76ers’ first-round playoff series against Toronto, the NBA announced.

Embiid made his remarks to reporters after a 110-102 loss on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

For the first time in the series, the Raptors shot more free throws than the 76ers. Toronto went 28 for 35 at the line, and Philadelphia was 21 for 25 as the Raptors avoided a four-game sweep.

GRIZZLIES: Coach Taylor Jenkins was fined $15,000 for publicly criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the Grizzlies’ series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA announced.

Jenkins made his comments to the media following the Grizzlies’ 119-118 loss Saturday in Minneapolis.

BULLS: Guard Alex Caruso is in the NBA’s concussion protocol and is questionable for Game 5 of the first-round playoff series at Milwaukee, Coach Billy Donovan said.

The Bucks lead 3-1 and will try to wrap up the series at home on Wednesday. Milwaukee won the past two games in Chicago by a combined 54 points.

Caruso took an inadvertent hit to the face from the Bucks’ Jevon Carter while trying to get around a pick by Giannis Antetokounmpo late in the second quarter on Sunday. He exited with a bloody nose.

Arguably Chicago’s best defender, Caruso was limited to 41 games in the regular season after spending his first four years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He missed seven weeks with a broken wrist following a hard foul by the Bucks’ Grayson Allen during a game in Milwaukee in January.

