WALES — Levi Tibbetts drove in Ethan Brown in the eighth inning to give Lisbon a 4-3 victory over Oak Hill in Mountain Valley Conference baseball action Monday.
Lisbon (1-0) scored three runs in the top of the first Oak Hill (0-1) plated two in the bottom half of the first and then tied the game with a run in the fifth.
Brown, Hunter Brissette and Mason Booker each had two hits for the Greyhounds.
FREEPORT 10, WELLS 0: Blaine Cockburn tossed a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and also had a double and homer for two RBI as the Falcons (2-0) cruised past the Warriors (0-2) in Freeport.
Robert Landry added a pair of doubles for Freeport and Kempton Von Glinsky-Gregoire had two hits, with each of them driving in two runs.Advertisement
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Lisbon baseball slips past Oak Hill in extras
-
Times Record
Brunswick non-profits collected 400 gallons of trash at Brunswick Landing
-
Nation & World
House Republican leader downplays secretly recorded remarks about Trump
-
Health care
New Maine law aims to prevent harassment at abortion clinics
-
Nation & World
Pass urgent COVID funding or more will die, White House says