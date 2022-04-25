WALES — Levi Tibbetts drove in Ethan Brown in the eighth inning to give Lisbon a 4-3 victory over Oak Hill in Mountain Valley Conference baseball action Monday.

Lisbon (1-0) scored three runs in the top of the first Oak Hill (0-1) plated two in the bottom half of the first and then tied the game with a run in the fifth.

Brown, Hunter Brissette and Mason Booker each had two hits for the Greyhounds.

FREEPORT 10, WELLS 0: Blaine Cockburn tossed a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and also had a double and homer for two RBI as the Falcons (2-0) cruised past the Warriors (0-2) in Freeport.

Robert Landry added a pair of doubles for Freeport and Kempton Von Glinsky-Gregoire had two hits, with each of them driving in two runs.

