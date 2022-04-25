This month’s message from Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport

Housed in a stunning historic church in the heart of Freeport, Meetinghouse Arts Gallery and Stage welcomes all to enjoy its wide choice of arts and cultural events and programs. Come engage in our many offerings: art shows and workshops, theater performances, concerts, dance, lectures, film, youth activities, history exhibits, and much more!

Meetinghouse Arts, at 40 Main St. in Freeport, is a project of the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport (ACAF). ACAF is a non-profit community organization committed to enhancing and cultivating greater Freeport as a vibrant center for arts and culture.

Our gallery membership presents an eclectic and exciting range of work by both established and emerging artists from Maine. We strive to connect the work of the creative community in and around Freeport and envision Meetinghouse Arts gallery as an engaging center for the visual arts that both residents and visitors will return to again and again.

Gallery shows change every few weeks, so there’s always something new and fun to see.

Since its opening in early November 2021, the Stage at Meetinghouse Arts has hosted both professional and community theater, lectures, stand-up comedy and improv, variety shows, music collaboratives, classes, concerts, the Bates Film Festival, and cross-media projects like this May’s “Finding Parkinson’s” (see box below). A community-wide production of Thornton Wilder’s classic “Our Town” is on tap for this fall. Presenters and performers could be your next-door neighbor, or someone known on national and international stages. Visit the ACAF website at FreeportArtsandCulture.org so you won’t miss what’s coming up next.

For more information, please visit the Gallery, the website, our Arts and Culture Alliance of Freeport Facebook page, or contact our Executive Director, Dana Legawiec at [email protected].

The mission of ACAF is to cultivate Greater Freeport as a vibrant center for arts and culture by fostering creative collaboration, expanding access to arts and cultural assets, and amplifying the arts and culture as powerful tools to create, strengthen, and connect community.

On May 5th, the Meetinghouse Arts Gallery opens an exhibition of artist C. David Thomas, FINDING PARKINSON’S: Doing Battle With My Brain. Along with the exhibition, ACAF will host a public reception on Friday, May 6th from 5pm-7pm; dance artist and educator Jessie Laurita-Spanglet will lead an IMPROVment® movement workshop for the Parkinson’s community on Thursday, May 12th from 2pm – 3pm; and on Saturday, May 14 at 2pm Dr. David H. Rose, a neuropsychologist and educator, will speak on the intersection of Parkinson’s and the creative process. Thanks to a grant from the Maine Humanities Council, all events are free and open to the public.

