I am writing to let you know Barbara Bagshaw should be your candidate for state representative in the upcoming election. A fresh vision with years of experience in the community of Windham, this great state of Maine and around the globe. Where experience matters, Barbara has served the people at every level.

She has 25 years of teaching experience inspiring minds of all ages. She has traveled to 24 countries as an international speaker and relief worker. Her compassionate heart has led her to volunteer at a food pantry and assist the homeless. She is an artist serving 10 years as the president of an arts nonprofit.

Barbara Bagshaw knows the people she will be serving through a lifetime of personal contact. She never tires of serving “we the people” in her community. Come out and vote on June 14 and put this hard-working, quick-thinking, community-minded woman of vision in Augusta.

Rose Duran

Casco

