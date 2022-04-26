Chebeague Island
Wed. 5/4 6 p.m. Select Board Town hall
Thur. 5/5 3 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Thur. 5/5 6 p.m. Stone Wharf Meeting: Fishing Operations Town Hall
Cumberland
Mon. 5/2 10:30 a.m. Communications Committee
Wed. 5/4 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission
Durham
Thur. 4/28 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Thur. 4/28 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Office
Wed. 5/4 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Falmouth
Fri. 4/29 1 p.m. Community Wellness Committee Human Services Subcommittee Town Hall
Mon. 5/2 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall
Tues. 5/3 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Freeport
Mon. 5/2 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees
Mon. 5/2 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals Town Hall
Tues. 5/3 6 p.m. Town Council Meeting and Public Hearings Town Hall
Wed. 5/4 6 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall
Thur. 5/5 6 p.m. Tree Task Force Town Hall
North Yarmouth
Thur. 4/28 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Wescustogo
Sat. 4/30 9 a.m. Town Meeting Wescustogo
Mon. 5/2 7 p.m. Recycling Advisory Committee Wescustogo
Tues. 5/3 7 p.m. Select Board Wescustogo
Wed. 5/4 6:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee Wescustogo
Pownal
Mon. 5/2 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Mallett Hall
Yarmouth
Thur. 4/28 6:15 p.m. Appointments Committee West Wing
Thur. 4/28 7 p.m. Town Council Community Room
Thur. 4/28 7 p.m. School Committee Log Cabin
Mon. 5/2 4 p.m. School Policy Committee Superintendent’s Office
Mon. 5/2 7 p.m. Affordable Housing Committee
Tues. 5/3 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Committee Community Room
Wed. 5/4 6 p.m. Parks and Lands Committee Community Room
Thur. 5/5 7 p.m. Budget Hearing Log Cabin
Thur. 5/5 7 p.m. (following Budget Hearing) Town Council Workshop Log Cabin
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
