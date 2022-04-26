Chebeague Island

Wed.  5/4  6 p.m.  Select Board  Town hall

Thur.  5/5  3 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Thur.  5/5  6 p.m.  Stone Wharf Meeting: Fishing Operations  Town Hall

Cumberland

Mon.  5/2  10:30 a.m.  Communications Committee

Wed.  5/4  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission

Durham

Thur.  4/28  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Thur.  4/28  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Town Office

Advertisement

Wed.  5/4  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Falmouth

Fri.  4/29  1 p.m.   Community Wellness Committee Human Services Subcommittee  Town Hall

Mon.  5/2  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Town Hall

Tues.  5/3  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Freeport

Mon.  5/2  6 p.m.  Library Board of Trustees

Mon.  5/2  6:30 p.m.  Board of Appeals  Town Hall

Advertisement

Tues.  5/3  6 p.m.  Town Council Meeting and Public Hearings  Town Hall

Wed.  5/4  6 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall

Thur.  5/5  6 p.m.  Tree Task Force  Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Thur.  4/28  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee  Wescustogo

Sat.  4/30  9 a.m.  Town Meeting  Wescustogo

Mon.  5/2  7 p.m.  Recycling Advisory Committee  Wescustogo

Advertisement

Tues.  5/3  7 p.m.  Select Board  Wescustogo

Wed.  5/4  6:30 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee  Wescustogo

Pownal

Mon.  5/2  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee  Mallett Hall

Yarmouth

Thur.  4/28  6:15 p.m.  Appointments Committee  West Wing

Thur.  4/28  7 p.m.  Town Council  Community Room

Thur.  4/28  7 p.m.  School Committee  Log Cabin

Advertisement

Mon.  5/2  4 p.m.  School Policy Committee  Superintendent’s Office

Mon.  5/2  7 p.m.  Affordable Housing Committee

Tues.  5/3  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Committee  Community Room

Wed.  5/4  6 p.m.  Parks and Lands Committee  Community Room

Thur.  5/5  7 p.m.  Budget Hearing  Log Cabin

Thur.  5/5  7 p.m. (following Budget Hearing)  Town Council Workshop  Log Cabin

Advertisement

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine, yarmouth maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles