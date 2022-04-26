Portland police are investigating a shooting on Woodford Street that killed a man and injured a woman.

Police were called to the 100 block of Woodford Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday for reports of the sound of gunshots and an argument between a group of people. Officers found a 43-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman in the roadway. Both had been shot.

Both people were taken to Maine Medical Center. The man did not survive his injuries, according to David Singer, spokesman for the police department. The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The names and hometowns of the man and woman have not been released. Police also have not released any information about what might have led to the shooting.

Singer said the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Woodford Street between Forest Avenue and Melrose Street is closed while police investigate the incident.

