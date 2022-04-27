As many people will remind you in the coming days, next week, it’s going to be May and with that calendar turn, we have both a figurative and physical shift into a warmer time in the community as local events are beginning as we take our first steps into the end of the school year and on the path towards summer. With that, here are some chamber events and other community events to get into your schedule.

10th ANNUAL HACKER’S BALL GOLF TOURNAMENT, MAY 14

This tournament is the 2nd largest fundraising event for the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber and it’s one of the earliest tournaments in the area. Because of that, we keep the atmosphere relaxing and invite business leaders and any citizen golfers out to play. The proceeds from this year’s tournament will go towards the chamber’s new workforce program called Chamber Works 2030. The funds raised will go towards the expenses associated with launching six new workforce programs in one year.

The tournament is ideal for those who haven’t played since the fall and who need to knock the rust off. The teams are divided evenly into two divisions based on the team handicaps so that the good golfers will compete against the good golfers, while the rest of us compete against those not allowed into the “good golfer” division. Each division though has exactly the same winning prizes with the Top Gross score and Top Net score in each division winning prizes.

Beyond the tournament scoring, you could also win by being the closest to the pin on the par-three contest holes, being closest to the pin for the Air Cannon hole, hitting the longest drive, or you can win the putting contest too. For those who may wonder, the Air Cannon hole is a Par 4 that you shoot at with an Air Cannon rather than teeing off. Also, you could also win the Gold Ball 50/50- what’s that? You’ll need to show up to find out.

The 10th Annual Hacker’s Ball will take place Friday, May 13 with a 9 .m. Shotgun Start; Registration opens at 8AM. $100 per player, and $400 per team covers your greens fees, the player’s portion of your cart, and entry into the team competitions. Strings and mulligans are available for purchase the day of.

It’s a really fun tournament, and as one of our biggest fundraisers, we’d love to get a full roster of 18-22 teams. There are also hole sponsorships, meal sponsorships, golf bag items and more ways to sponsor too, if your business just wants to support a good cause. Check out the details on the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber Facebook page this week, or on our website at midcoastmaine.com, or call me at the office and I can register you that way, (207) 725-8797.

Advertisement

COMMUNITY DAY AT MAINE MARITIME MUSEUM, MAY 14

If you’ve never been to Community Day at Maine Maritime Museum in Bath, you’re missing out on one of the great family events of the season. For starters, it’s a free admission day at the museum so bring the whole family to check out this treasure of maritime history. Secondly, they will be having some special one-day events, such as the raising of the flags over the Wyoming at 11:45 a.m. and the cannon salute at Noon. They will be having their one-hour boat cruises ($10) at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and their regular Lighthouse Lovers Cruise (four hours) at 3:30 p.m., but for half price.

Additionally, they will have tours of the Donnell House, Percy & Small Shipyard, blacksmithing demonstrations, crafts for kids while they last, and of course, their world-renowned exhibits inside the museum. It’s a perfect way to get summer started and an ideal way to introduce your family to the vast maritime history that makes Bath the City of Ships. Expert advice: get there closer to 11 a.m. for better parking, maybe even 10:30 a.m.

MILES FOR MILLS 5k, MAY 29

The Travis Mills Foundation has moved its annual Memorial Day weekend race to Brunswick for the first time this year, and we’re extremely humbled and proud to be their new host site. Hundreds of racers will be on-hand this year on Sunday morning at 9 a.m., May 29, to take a 5K run or walk around Brunswick Landing.

Many runners know that Brunswick Landing is an ideal location to run as it is so flat and paved. The course will begin and end at Brunswick Recreational Department, but runners will be seen in the Brunswick Landing housing units, over by Flight Deck Brewing and Wild Oats, passing the Naval Museum and TechPlace too. Any of those locations would be an ideal spot to cheer on runners with many supporters expected to be near the airplane by the Naval Museum.

Advertisement

One traffic note: Runners will be crossing Admiral Fitch Avenue about 2/10ths of a mile past the new traffic light (“past” meaning heading onto the Landing and coming from the Bath Road or Gurnet Road entrances). As drivers, when you’re approaching the ball fields, Admiral Rich Drive is on the left and runners will be crossing right there and running down Line Drive (which goes between the other ball fields and the new Vivid Cloud building). Look for signage and a crossing guard there.

The Travis Mills Foundation has done so much for military families and we’re thrilled to have this event in our community where the military roots run deep. For more info check out TravisMillsFoundation.org

OTHER MAY EVENTS

Also don’t miss the three Chamber networking events in May with:

12 @ 12 Networking Lunch (must pre-register; 12 attendees max) on May 18

Chamber After Hours, May 25 from 5-7 p.m. at Brunswick Landing Ventures

Friday Trail Walks, 3 p.m.; two per month, trails TBD based on spring weather

Contact the BBRC office for more information on any of these events: (207) 725-8797, [email protected] or online at www.midcoastmaine.com

Cory King is the executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber.

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: