ST. LOUIS — The New York Mets’ hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over Wednesday when reliever Yoan Lopez threw a pitch near Nolan Arenado’s head, sparking a benches-clearing brawl that led to Arenado’s ejection in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 10-5 victory.

Arenado reached four times and drove in three runs before the incident in the eighth inning.

Mets hitter J.D. Davis left in the top of the eighth after being hit in the left foot by a pitch from Genesis Cabrera, the major league-leading 19th hit-by-pitch for the Mets this season – including three Tuesday night against St. Louis.

Lopez zipped a 94 mph fastball near Arenado’s head, and Arenado began yelling for Lopez to “do it again.” The benches and bullpens cleared, and the teams pushed and shoved near home plate.

Cardinals first-base coach Stubby Clapp tackled Mets star Pete Alonso near the center of the melee. Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright later walked over to Alonso to ask if he was all right.

Clapp was ejected along with Arenado, but Lopez remained in the game.

Lopez was high-fived by several teammates when he returned to the dugout after the inning.

Mets Manager Buck Showalter denied after the game that New York felt the need to send a message about the plunkings and said Lopez’s pitch wasn’t intentional.

Showalter also said X-rays on Davis’ foot were negative, but he’d need further evaluation.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 7, ROYALS 3: Andrew Vaughn hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the seventh inning, and host Chicago stopped an eight-game slide.

The winning rally for the White Sox started when Danny Mendick and Tim Anderson hit consecutive two-out singles off Collin Snider (2-1). Scott Barlow then came in, and Vaughn drove his first pitch into the home bullpen in left.

The White Sox added another run in the eighth when Leury Garcia scampered home on Reese McGuire’s double-play grounder.

Jake Burger hit a solo homer as Chicago got its first win since April 16. Burger finished with three hits, and Vaughn had four RBI.

Whit Merrifield drove in two runs for Kansas City, which lost for the five time in six games.

