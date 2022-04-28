A New Hampshire man was killed in a head-on crash in North Berwick Wednesday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash near the North Berwick-Wells town line also injured a Berwick man, North Berwick police said Thursday. The crash was reported at 4:35 pm. on Wells Road (Route 9).

A preliminary investigation and statements from witnesses show that a Chevrolet Trax driven by 39-year-old Christopher Sousa of Somersworth, New Hampshire, crossed the center line and struck head-on a Dodge Ram driven by James Hasty, 37, of Berwick, according to police.

Sousa was pronounced dead at the scene. Hasty was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

A reconstruction team from the York Police Department is assisting North Berwick police with the investigation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: