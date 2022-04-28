Maine reported 464 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. There were no additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has logged 243,592 cases and 2,282 deaths. On Thursday, Moderna requested emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years old. If regulators approve the measure, infants and toddlers could be getting shots in arms by this summer.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new study this week that showed about 35 percent of Maine’s population had been infected with COVID-19 from the onset of the pandemic through February. Nationally, 58 percent had been infected, according to federal estimates.

Maine had the third-lowest infection rate in the nation, behind only Hawaii at 34 percent and Vermont at 29 percent, according to the U.S. CDC.

Dr. Cheryl Liechty, an infectious disease physician and epidemiologist with MaineHealth’s Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, said the fall and winter were difficult in Maine, with the delta wave followed by the omicron surge. But compared with other states, Maine weathered the storm well, she said.

“When the delta wave arrived in 2021, we had already achieved really impressive vaccination rates,” Liechty said. “In Maine, we did exceedingly well in 2020 pre-vaccine, and we’ve continued to do well relative to other states in the post-vaccine era.”

Hospitalizations had not yet been updated as of 10 a.m. Thursday but stood at 136 on Wednesday, including 29 in critical care and 11 on ventilators.

Advertisement

Some of Maine’s wastewater testing sites for COVID-19 were updated this week. The Portland Water District’s two sites, East End and Westbrook, recorded slight increases, but virus prevalence levels remained low. Brunswick declined to very low levels and Lewiston-Auburn’s levels remained flat, while Bangor, Augusta and York recorded increases.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Mainers have caught COVID-19 at a far lower rate than the nation

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: