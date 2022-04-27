About 35 percent of Maine residents have been infected with COVID-19 from the pandemic’s onset through February, far below the national average of 58 percent, according to a new federal study.
Infections have ramped up since the delta wave this fall and omicron wave this winter. As of September 2021, only 8 percent of Maine residents had been infected with COVID-19 compared with 29 percent nationally.
Through February, Maine had the third-lowest infection rate in the nation, behind only Hawaii at 34 percent and Vermont at 29 percent.
Meanwhile, Maine reported 526 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were no additional deaths.
Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 243,128 cases of COVID-19, and 2,282 deaths. Hospitalizations had not yet been updated early Wednesday, but stood at 132 on Tuesday.
This story will be updated.Advertisement
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Former Portland mayor Ethan Strimling appeals eviction ruling
-
Local & State
Mainers have caught COVID-19 at a far lower rate than the nation
-
Nation & World
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
-
Nation & World
United States is ‘out of the pandemic phase,’ Fauci says
-
The Forecaster
School Notebook: April 27
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.