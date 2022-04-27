About 35 percent of Maine residents have been infected with COVID-19 from the pandemic’s onset through February, far below the national average of 58 percent, according to a new federal study.

Infections have ramped up since the delta wave this fall and omicron wave this winter. As of September 2021, only 8 percent of Maine residents had been infected with COVID-19 compared with 29 percent nationally.

Through February, Maine had the third-lowest infection rate in the nation, behind only Hawaii at 34 percent and Vermont at 29 percent.

Meanwhile, Maine reported 526 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were no additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 243,128 cases of COVID-19, and 2,282 deaths. Hospitalizations had not yet been updated early Wednesday, but stood at 132 on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

